Deli News, a Dallas institution for over 35 years, is known for its authentic Jewish deli fare. It is as close to a traditional New York deli as you're ever going to get in Texas, and the people are much nicer. From towering pastrami and corned beef sandwiches to hearty matzo ball soups and savory latkes, there is something for everyone. Everything is made from scratch, even the pickles. We especially like the everything bagel with cream cheese and house-cured Nova lox salmon. A crisp toasted bagel with everything seasoning is the perfect canvas for a slathering of cream cheese and piled-high smoked salmon. Crispy, creamy, smoky, savory and briny all in a bite. It doesn't get much better.