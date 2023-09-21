 Best Deli 2023 | Deli News N.Y. Style Deli Restaurant | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Best Deli

Deli News N.Y. Style Deli Restaurant

Deli News, a Dallas institution for over 35 years, is known for its authentic Jewish deli fare. It is as close to a traditional New York deli as you're ever going to get in Texas, and the people are much nicer. From towering pastrami and corned beef sandwiches to hearty matzo ball soups and savory latkes, there is something for everyone. Everything is made from scratch, even the pickles. We especially like the everything bagel with cream cheese and house-cured Nova lox salmon. A crisp toasted bagel with everything seasoning is the perfect canvas for a slathering of cream cheese and piled-high smoked salmon. Crispy, creamy, smoky, savory and briny all in a bite. It doesn't get much better.

Best Doughnuts

Jaram's Donuts

Jaram's Donuts has broken the mold of the typical doughnut shop, going beyond the traditional glazed and chocolate varieties and giving customers a newfound love for sweet fried dough. While the proprietors do offer what they call "average Joe" doughnuts, they are turning the doughnut world upside down with their stunning, artistic and mouth-watering creations. Crème Brûlée and pumpkin cream are just a glimpse of the delectable flavors they offer. Doughnuts are also topped with fresh fruit, peanut butter cups and even fancy Ferrero Rocher candy. Want to try a different style of doughnut? Don't miss out on the funnel cake doughnuts or croissant doughnuts, which can be filled or topped with an array of options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Best Fajitas

Uncle Julio's

When it comes to fajitas, few things are more disappointing than receiving a dry, overcooked dish with the veggie-to-meat ratio completely out of whack. Thankfully, at Uncle Julio's, you can bid farewell to those concerns, and you'ill never have to ask "Where's the beef?" Mesquite-grilled beef fajitas are served with generous portions of tender steak (available in barbacoa, skirt or filet options) cooked to a perfect medium rare, which ensures a flavorful bite with every mouthful. Prepared with the same level of care, the chicken and shrimp fajitas are also mesquite-grilled and served with an incredible Mexican butter for dipping, taking your level of indulgence to a whole new level.

Best Fried Catfish

Ronnie's Catfish & More

Not all catfish joints are created equal. There are standard joints and then there is Ronnie's Catfish & More, which might be in a league of its own. With multiple locations throughout the area, Ronnie's has built a reputation for serving exceptional, succulent and expertly fried catfish that will keep you coming back for more. Whether you opt for catfish nuggets, tails or fillets, each is flawlessly fried to golden brown perfection, delivering a delicate crunch that gives way to the tender meat inside. What sets Ronnie's apart is the well-seasoned and carefully crafted batter that achieves the ideal balance of crispiness while allowing the natural flavors of the catfish to shine through.

Best Fried Chicken

Mike's Chicken

Amanda Albee

In a humble corner inside a family-owned laundromat, Tram Dao, a determined Vietnamese immigrant, embarked on a mission to craft the ultimate chicken tenders for her son, Mike, known for his discerning (i.e., picky) palate. Over time, she expanded the menu to include bone-in fried chicken, fluffy, buttery biscuits, an array of savory sides and an assortment of flavorful dipping sauces (our favorite is Mike's Sauce). Every order is prepared as it is received, ensuring that no chicken is left behind under heat lamps for extended periods of time. As a result, you must embrace a patient mindset upon entering, knowing that this is not a fast-food chicken joint. This fried chicken perfection is worth the wait.

Best Gumbo

Roots Southern Table

Alison McLean

A James Beard Award finalist in 2022, chef Tiffany Derry is serving up some of the best gumbo (My Mother's Gumbo) in Dallas. We would even go so far as to say it is some of the best gumbo in Texas. Her gumbo is a combination of chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp and blue crab, so you get the best of everything in a bowl of rich and savory roux. The roux is not as dark and thick as you often find in restaurants attempting to serve gumbo around here, which is a nod to a great gumbo. It's served with an actual blue crab cluster, and if you're willing to spend the time cracking the shell, you'll find sweet chunks of crab meat hidden inside.

Best Late-Night Grub

Thunderbird Station

If you're seeking some late-night sustenance to ward off the impending hangover after a night out in Deep Ellum, look no further than Thunderbird Station. Located in a converted service station, Thunderbird is a throwback to the groovy vibes of the '70s with retro décor throughout, including a real Ford Thunderbird hung above the bar. The unpretentious comfort food here hits the spot, such as Frito pie and the bologna sandwich, offered two ways. Larry's Lunchbox is served cold with mustard, onions and cheese. Our favorite, the Boss, is served fried with cheese, grilled onion, jalapeños and secret sauce.

Best Pho

Pho Bac

There are dozens of Vietnamese restaurants serving pho in the Dallas area, but one of the best is Pho Bac in Richardson. Of the 10 varieties of beef pho, our favorite is the Tai Kobe pho, which captures the essence of what a great bowl of pho should be. It is evident that Pho Bac takes the time to allow its broth to develop rich flavors that highlight the essence of beef bones and meat, resulting in a complex, well-balanced combination of flavors extracted from the bones, meats, spices and herbs. The Kobe beef melts in your mouth and is a definite upgrade from the traditional flank eye of round served at other places.

Best Pizza

Zoli's NY Pizza

Chris Wolfgang
A honey bastard from Zoli's

Dallas is a pizza haven with diverse styles: Neapolitan, Neo Neapolitan, Detroit, Deep Dish, St. Louis-style and New York-style. Choosing the "best pizza" is challenging, akin to picking between a Porsche and a Ferrari. For us, Zoli's NY Pizza reigns supreme. It captures the essence of traditional New York-style pizza, with a masterpiece crust that stays firm despite hefty toppings while the edges remain light and airy. For added pizzazz, they offer the option of sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning on the crust. In addition to the dozen or so pizzas on the regular menu, Zoli's offers a creative new pizza each month that allows you to embark on a culinary journey and discover new flavor combinations.

Best Sliders

SoB Sliders

Nick Reynolds

When it comes to burgers, sometimes smaller is better. Sliders allow you to order a variety of flavors without indulging in one burger the size of a Big Mac. At SoB, locally raised organic wagyu beef from A Bar N Ranch raises the sliders a step above. Traditional sliders are offered, but we love the PB+J Wagyu, which is cooked medium rare and topped with a blackberry jam, bacon, crunchy peanut butter, American cheese and caramelized onions. It's the perfect combination of sweet and savory. And if chicken is your thing, the Nashville Hot slider is amazing: hand-battered fried chicken tossed in Nashville sauce and topped with pimento cheese, hot sauce and pickles.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

