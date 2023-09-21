Best Detroit-Style Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is carving out its place on the national pizza scene. Leading the charge on that forefront in the Dallas area is Lewisville's Motor City Pizza. Owner Greg Tierney, who hails from the Motor City, started with a pop-up to test the waters. The venture was a success. In late 2021, he debuted the brick-and-mortar version of Motor City Pizza. Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular deep dish with a lighter and airier dough than Chicago-style. And the cheese must be Wisconsin brick cheese spread all the way to the edges, where it melts down the sides of the pan, caramelizing and crisping the crust. Yes, it's as game-changing as it sounds.