Best Diner

Since 1956 Norma's has kept the home fires burning, serving breakfast all day, along with Southern comfort food like chicken-fried steak, smothered pork chops and their trademarked Mile-High Pies. All five restaurants across North Texas have the proper kitschy American diner essentials, but one thing we love about Norma's is they're just good people. Every Thanksgiving at the original Oak Cliff location they offer free meals to those who might not otherwise be able to enjoy one. Here you'll get good cooking and good pie served by good people with a slogan of "eat dessert first."