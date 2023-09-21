Best Fajitas

When it comes to fajitas, few things are more disappointing than receiving a dry, overcooked dish with the veggie-to-meat ratio completely out of whack. Thankfully, at Uncle Julio's, you can bid farewell to those concerns, and you'ill never have to ask "Where's the beef?" Mesquite-grilled beef fajitas are served with generous portions of tender steak (available in barbacoa, skirt or filet options) cooked to a perfect medium rare, which ensures a flavorful bite with every mouthful. Prepared with the same level of care, the chicken and shrimp fajitas are also mesquite-grilled and served with an incredible Mexican butter for dipping, taking your level of indulgence to a whole new level.