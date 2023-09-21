Best Fusion Indian Food

You won't find your typical Indian food at Windmills, a high-end restaurant and brewery in The Colony. With its flagship location in the Indian city of Bangalore, Windmills expanded its award-winning food overseas in 2021. The Colony branch has retained much of the culinary creativity from the original India location, but almost everything — from starters to desserts — comes fried, fattened and Tex-ified. Start with a plate of Texas-fried cheese curds served with a mint-yogurt dipping sauce. The guava chicken plate comes with tandoori chicken that's been marinated in a tropical guava dressing. It's paired with a sweet-and-spicy guava mayo on the side. Entrees like a Texas bourbon rib-eye and grilled pork chops all come with subtle Indian twists on the classic recipe. The live music on weekend nights spruces up the dining experience here, as does the freshly brewed beer. Grab a reservation, a beer and the willingness to explore a cuisine you didn't know existed.