Best Grilled Cheese

Who doesn't love a good menu hack? We kind of live for them. And while there are 101 good reasons to go to Heim BBQ, we recently spotted a simple grilled cheese on the kids' menu. Below, it told us we could add brisket or bacon jam for just a couple bucks more. So, we ordered it and no one asked to see our ID. Cool. Then they asked us what side we wanted and we jumped up and down like a cheerleader and clapped for the green chile mac and cheese. The whole meal was less than $15. Gimme an H! Two slices of well-buttered, thick, homestyle toast hold two slices of processed cheese (which we're good with due to the melt factor) with a thick smear of bacon jam. Gimme a hell yeah!