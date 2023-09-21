Best Happy Hour

Sad because your weekly allowance doesn't understand your snobbish foodie side? Take heart at Uchiba, the lighthearted sibling of Uchi, the impeccable Japanese restaurant with a stellar sushi bar. Located one floor up from Uchi, Uchiba offers a happy-hour menu with dozens of options, only a few of which are priced north of $10. Wine, sake, cocktails and Japanese beer, along with a mini burger ($7.50), hot fried chicken bun ($6) and crispy duck ($10), are likely candidates. The nigiri menu comes with two pieces per order and includes Atlantic salmon, tuna and dayboat scallops, all priced less than $10. There's even a dessert on the happy hour menu: crispy bao with coconut semifreddo and koji shio caramel for $7.