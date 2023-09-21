Best Soft Serve

The name of this hidden gem in Dallas' Mockingbird Station is the first hint of what might be the creamiest soft serve in the state of Texas. Pure Milk & Honey gets its name from the two star ingredients in its ice cream. Organic Texas milk sourced from a local dairy farm is sweetened with natural honey and churned fresh in-house. The result is a thick, ultra-creamy soft serve that melts on the tongue almost instantaneously. But the texture is just the first part of the allure. Standard flavors such as a honey lavender and creamy milk chocolate soft serve compete with seasonal flavors like a buttery roasted pecan. Get your ice cream swirled in a cup, lick it from a cone or even order it sandwiched between layers of Pure Milk & Honey's signature honey ice cream cake. Any way you eat it, the texture is just as divine.