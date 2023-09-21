Best Soul Food

This small restaurant in Joppa serves home cooking, but we've got a bone to pick with Mom, because dinner at home never tasted this good. Smothered pork chops are thick and served with a light cover of gravy and onions. Oxtail is fall-off-the-bone tender; pair them with sweet potatoes and corn. The menu changes weekly, but standard hits include chicken tetrazzini, meatloaf and liver and onions. Chef Katrina Chaney has spent her whole life in kitchens, 15 years professionally, and her experienced hand is clear in the space, which is immaculate, and in the dishes she serves up. It's takeout only but does offer Uber Eats and DoorDash.