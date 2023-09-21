Best Spanish Tapas

Sample Spanish delicacies like seared prawns, seafood paellas and ham croquettes — among others — right in the heart of Dallas. Located in the Bishops Art District, Sketches of Spain has made it its mission to bring authentic Spanish tapas and snacks to North Texas. Try the patatas bravas: a plate of crispy potato wedges garnished with a drizzle of spicy mayo. Piquillo peppers come stuffed with salted cod cream and drenched in a creamy tomato purée. A zucchini platter offers sautéed vegetables and seafood encased inside four blistered zucchini cups floating in a plate of tomato sauce. The local tapas bar also sells family-style paellas, priced by-the-head. Bring a big appetite, a group to share and some time to sample some of everything on the menu ... tapa-style.