 Best Mediterranean Restaurant 2023 | Afrah Mediterranean Restaurant and Pastries | Best of Dallas® 2020
Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Afrah Mediterranean Restaurant and Pastries

Best Mexican Restaurant

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex

Angie Quebedeaux
Snapper Ceviche

Best Nashville Hot Chicken

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

A. Caroyln Studio

Best New Restaurant - All DFW

La Stella Cucina Verace

Chris Wolfgang

Best Patio

Ozona Grill & Bar

Best Pho

Pho is for Lovers

Joy Zhang

Best Pizza Restaurant

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar

Best Ramen

Wabi House

Kathy Tran

Best Salsa

Taqueria el Arquito

Taqueria el Arquito

Best Sandwich

Cindi's New York Deli & Bakery

