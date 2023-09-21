 Best Museum 2023 | Perot Museum of Nature and Science | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Museum

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Best Music Festival

Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

Best Paint & Sip

Loretta Lush Sip n Paint

Best Swimming Pool

Lorenzo Hotel

  • 1011 S. Akard St., Dallas, 75215 Map

Best Tattoo Artist

Josh Hall, Lamar Street Tattoo Club

Best Tattoo Studio

Franklin's Tattoo and Supply

Best Theatre

Theatre Three

Andy+Hanson
In+Theatre+Three%27s+dueling+farces%2C+%3Ci%3EHouse%3C/i%3E+and+%3Ci%3EGarden%3C/i%3E%2C+Emily+Gray%2C+Kerry+Cole+%28center%29+and+J.+Brent+Alford+swap+beds+and+barbs.

Best All Around Restaurant - Addison

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse

Best All Around Restaurant - All DFW

La Stella Cucina Verace

Chris Wolfgang

Best All Around Restaurant - Design District

SER Steak + Spirits

  • 2201 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 75207 Map

