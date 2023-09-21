Best Apartments

At many local apartment buildings, the word "efficiency" is a polite way to say "cell-like." That's not so at Dallas Urby, the 27-story apartment tower that opened in the Design District last year. (Work is being completed on a second tower next door.) When its New Jersey-based developers say efficiency, they're talking about real efficiency with a helping of luxury. Careful, creative, cheerful design extracts the highest use from available space. Dallas Urby is the developers' first foray to a city outside the New Jersey/New York area, where natives know the value of interior space. Efficient luxury without pretentiousness is the goal, and they've met it nicely. Then there are the amenities: murals, a dog park, heated pool, knock-out views of downtown, a shared workspace/library with free wi-fi on the first floor and a gym as large as many freestanding workout spaces.