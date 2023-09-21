Best Apartments

Kathy Tran

Furniture is the kind of clothes your house wears. It’s personal, it’s unique, and most important, it’s an outward reflection of the people who inhabit its space. Taking care into making sure you find pieces that allow form and function to exist in harmony is a true challenge, and there is no place like 7 Space 8 to bring the unique and stylish back into frame, with their motto being “Furniture from the Past for the Future”. Sporting a retro vibe, 7 Space 8 (written 7____8) involves so much more than just couches and chairs and acts as its own gallery of sorts – paying homage to the artistic style and creativeness of years long gone that still stand tall in our modern world. Owners Jackson and Lexee view their shop as a curated collection of items they both personally love, but don’t mind parting with. “It takes you to another dimension, another feeling when you put it in your home.” Jackson says. While curation is no easy task, the facet of the two that separates their business from the rest is their philosophy of being a hub for the people in their neighborhood. “We wanted to open a store up to build a community, and like the community will bring everything you need to bring to your store.” Between hosting events, and their search for the next unique and stylish piece, 7 Space 8 blurs the line about what buying furniture should be like, in the best way.