Best Art Supply Store

Owner Terri Thoman has been in the business for more than 40 years, and her shop near Deep Ellum is more than just a place to find paper goods from all over the world. Visitors can see artistic demonstrations (like origami) and participate in workshops at this artisan, nontoxic printmaking studio. From party-planning parents to scrapbooking queens and kings, this spot has a little something for everyone looking for the kind of high-quality artisanal materials you won't find at Hobby Lobby or Michaels.