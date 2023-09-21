Best Candy Store

You wouldn't know it by walking in there now, but Bloom's Candy and Soda Pop shop in downtown Carrollton started life as a flower shop. Its current owners purchased the place in 2008 and added candy to the floral offerings. In 2010, the candy and soda lines took over the space entirely. An epic array of vintage brands (Astro Pops and Banana Split Candy Chews, among many others), and straight-up crazy selections (candied crickets and brisket-flavored candy canes, anyone?) can be washed down with a frosty glass bottle of one of the dozens of hard-to-find root beers, ginger ales or flavored cream sodas from the store's coolers. The vintage toy and knickknack collection lining the tops of the candy shelves is worth its own moment of attention if you can pull yourself away from the sweets.