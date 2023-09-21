Best 'Girly' Gift Shop

If you need a lil' something for your BFF's birthday, your work wife's shower or just a pressie for some woman you don't know that well, Lone Chimney has got you. With a location in the Farmers Market plus a flagship in Richardson, this shop has the best selection of last-minute gifts and an array of charming cards to go with them. Dangling earrings, stylish sunnies, scented candles and cutely potted cacti fill the shelves, assuring your present will fit any friend's aesthetic at a price that can't be beat.