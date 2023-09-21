Best 'Girly' Gift Shop

Having trouble finding a hairstylist who will hand-paint a psychedelic design onto your shaved head? Look no further than Abby Bagby. The folks at Bagby are true artists; they specialize in genderless haircuts and vivid hair color. Put the Manic Panic down. You are not qualified, and you will regret your poor choice when you wake up with blue dye all over your bed sheets. There is no one you can trust more to help you experiment with your hair, so just let them work their magic. If you're maybe not so adventurous, don't be deterred. Bagby does everything: blond, brunette, long layers, bobs, whatever you want. All we ask is please, for the love of God, don't go in there after you just box-dyed your hair black expecting to go platinum. That's every hair stylist's worst nightmare.