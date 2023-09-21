Best Hotel To Pretend You're in Austin

Got the itch to take a summer road trip but don't feel like sitting on the highway for four (or more) hours? The Texican Court Hotel in Irving delivers a laid-back Austin/Marfa vibe less than an hour on the road from central Dallas. With laid-back décor, a huge pool, lawn games and live music on the weekends (plus some pretty decent Tex-Mex at the Two Mules Cantina), an overnight can make you feel like you're glamping in West Texas. It's also down the road from the Toyota Music Factory and Alamo Drafthouse, making it a great staycation option for live music lovers and film buffs.