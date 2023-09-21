 Best Hotel To Pretend You're in Austin 2023 | Texican Court | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Hotel To Pretend You're in Austin

Texican Court

Courtesy of Texican Court

Got the itch to take a summer road trip but don't feel like sitting on the highway for four (or more) hours? The Texican Court Hotel in Irving delivers a laid-back Austin/Marfa vibe less than an hour on the road from central Dallas. With laid-back décor, a huge pool, lawn games and live music on the weekends (plus some pretty decent Tex-Mex at the Two Mules Cantina), an overnight can make you feel like you're glamping in West Texas. It's also down the road from the Toyota Music Factory and Alamo Drafthouse, making it a great staycation option for live music lovers and film buffs.

  • 501 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 75039 Map

Best Bookstore for Author Events

Interabang Books

Elese Arias

Dallas' Interabang Books is all about supporting visionary authors. The independent bookstore boasts a fabulous selection, but arguably more exciting than finding your next page-turner is attending one of Interabang's author events. From book signings and discussions to storytime for kids, Interabang's calendar is consistently packed. Next time you're tempted to buy a book on Amazon, stop what you're doing. Get in the car and drive to Interabang instead; you'll probably catch an engrossing author talk while you're at it.

Best Hairstylist

Abby Bagby

Having trouble finding a hairstylist who will hand-paint a psychedelic design onto your shaved head? Look no further than Abby Bagby. The folks at Bagby are true artists; they specialize in genderless haircuts and vivid hair color. Put the Manic Panic down. You are not qualified, and you will regret your poor choice when you wake up with blue dye all over your bed sheets. There is no one you can trust more to help you experiment with your hair, so just let them work their magic. If you're maybe not so adventurous, don't be deterred. Bagby does everything: blond, brunette, long layers, bobs, whatever you want. All we ask is please, for the love of God, don't go in there after you just box-dyed your hair black expecting to go platinum. That's every hair stylist's worst nightmare.

Best Fashion Designer

Melissa Taylor

Laura Duncan

We don't get many fashion designers like Taylor in Dallas. Self-described as dark and dreamy (and she's right), Taylor pours every bit of herself into her ethereal collections. She has a unique and bold aesthetic that perfectly captures her spirit and depth. Her most recent showcase was provocative and unconventional; if you missed it, you really missed out, but you can always look at the highlights on her Instagram. Maybe next time you'll remember to put it on your calendar. She was recently nominated for the 2023 FGI Rising Star Award in Fashion Design. She's going places, but let's hope she doesn't leave Dallas any time soon because then we would all be a little less cool.

Best Independent Floral Designer

Miranda Zee

Flower arrangements can often be boring and ugly. No one of taste wants to buy a bouquet that could double as a funeral arrangement. Luckily, Miranda Zee is here to save us from the mundane. If you want to impress or maybe just want to have something beautiful to look at for yourself, check out what she's offering. This independent florist has a unique and modern style: whimsical, feminine and exciting. She makes floral arrangements into temporal art. You can contact her via Instagram, and make sure you follow her as well because she often does pop-ups around Dallas. For any straight man reading this, get your girlfriend one of Zee's arrangements and stop picking out the browning roses from Kroger with the clear plastic wrapping, please.

Best Japanese Record Selection

Black Cat Records 'N' Comics

Kelly Dearmore

If you make it past the vast library of comics and shelves of collectibles, zines and merch, then venture to the back of the record section, you'll find the most diverse and well-stocked Japanese record selection in the city. A passion project of owner Megan Daniel, the hundreds of LPs collected here cover a dizzying array of genres and subgenres: everything from Japanese new wave, hip-hop, classical, jazz, folk, punk and metal, to the minty environs of city pop and reissues of Japanese environmental music, a type of pastoral ambient that brings the soothing effects of forest bathing to your home stereo. You can even sip beer and cider while you browse.

Best Late-Night Nail Salon

Nail Bloom

If you're like us, by the time you're done with the work day all nail salons are closed and your French tips are longer than the Eiffel Tower. And the weekend mornings are just too packed with people like us who couldn't get there on time. That's why Nail Bloom is kind of a godsend. The salon is open until midnight Monday – Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sundays. But that's not the only reason it's incredible: The place has more pink than the Barbie movie, and more flowers than a field in Provence — they even hang from the ceiling. Manicures are a great pick-me-up any time, but it's truly impossible to be unhappy at a place like Nail Bloom.

Best Bookstore For Vintage Sci-Fi and Horror

Recycled Books

Sarah Schumacher

Situated within the extensive ecosystem of Recycled's well-curated collection of books, records, CDs and video games lurks the finest population of horror and sci-fi novels in the region. Specializing in vintage paperbacks with exquisitely pulpy artwork, the shop's offerings live largely on the weirder fringes of both genres, but are replete with classics and contemporary works. If names like J.G. Ballard, Ursula Le Guin or Thomas M. Disch grab your attention, expect hours of giddy browsing. Thanks to the local college-town culture and discerning staff, the selection is constantly refreshed, so you're sure to find something new with each visit. Better yet, the prices are just a fraction of what you'd pay to snag similar gems from a collector on Instagram or eBay.

Best Exotic Vet

Summertree Animal & Bird Clinic

One of the worst stressors of exotic pet parenting is finding a knowledgeable vet you can trust when health complications arise. Your average vet down the road doesn't encounter snakes or birds very often, so they're not usually a comfortable option when you're worried your animal friend's in trouble. In this regard, Summertree is like one giant reassuring hug. The front office staff and care providers are charismatic, empathetic and thorough; you're never rushed out feeling unheard or underserved. And because they care for exotics daily, they've got the tools and know-how to get your pet back on the mend.

Best Oil and Vinegar Shop

Infused

Imagine we're in a '90s NBC sitcom: Infusion would be the random spot where you'd run into brothers Frasier and Niles Crane. It's not that there's anything snobbish about the store; it's just a must-visit for those who appreciate fine cooking oils. Owner Michelle Spangler opened Infused Oils and Vinergar four years ago after leaving a corporate job and going to culinary school. The gourmet shop imports oils and vinegars from Europe, Chile and California. Also here are pastas and other essentials to up your culinary game, along with cooking demonstrations, tastings and other events. According to Spangler, the shop is for amateur chefs as much as for those who can't cook at all, because great condiments can only make your food less terrible.

