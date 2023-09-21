Best Japanese Record Selection

If you make it past the vast library of comics and shelves of collectibles, zines and merch, then venture to the back of the record section, you'll find the most diverse and well-stocked Japanese record selection in the city. A passion project of owner Megan Daniel, the hundreds of LPs collected here cover a dizzying array of genres and subgenres: everything from Japanese new wave, hip-hop, classical, jazz, folk, punk and metal, to the minty environs of city pop and reissues of Japanese environmental music, a type of pastoral ambient that brings the soothing effects of forest bathing to your home stereo. You can even sip beer and cider while you browse.