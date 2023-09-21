Best Japanese Record Selection

If you're like us, by the time you're done with the work day all nail salons are closed and your French tips are longer than the Eiffel Tower. And the weekend mornings are just too packed with people like us who couldn't get there on time. That's why Nail Bloom is kind of a godsend. The salon is open until midnight Monday – Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sundays. But that's not the only reason it's incredible: The place has more pink than the Barbie movie, and more flowers than a field in Provence — they even hang from the ceiling. Manicures are a great pick-me-up any time, but it's truly impossible to be unhappy at a place like Nail Bloom.