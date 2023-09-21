Best Lifestyle and Family Photographer

Not all photographers promote inclusivity the way East Dallas' Kelly Sutton does. Sadly, North Texas is riddled with conservative photographers who won't shoot LGBTQ+ families, and Sutton has made it her mission to serve any person regardless of their sexual orientation, race, religion or background. Her work has been featured in local and national publications, including Architectural Digest, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Her impressive portfolio also boasts a Grammy-winning album cover and work for big-name clients such as HGTV and Pottery Barn. This year, Sutton is donating a portion of the profits from her family sessions to organizations working to end gun violence in America.