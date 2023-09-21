 Best Lifestyle and Family Photographer 2023 | Kelly Christine Photo | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Lifestyle and Family Photographer

Kelly Christine Photo

Not all photographers promote inclusivity the way East Dallas' Kelly Sutton does. Sadly, North Texas is riddled with conservative photographers who won't shoot LGBTQ+ families, and Sutton has made it her mission to serve any person regardless of their sexual orientation, race, religion or background. Her work has been featured in local and national publications, including Architectural Digest, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Her impressive portfolio also boasts a Grammy-winning album cover and work for big-name clients such as HGTV and Pottery Barn. This year, Sutton is donating a portion of the profits from her family sessions to organizations working to end gun violence in America.

Best Place To Get a Custom Piñata

ABC Party

Elvie De La Fuente

Do you dream of beating your ex with a bat, but don't want to get arrested? ABC Party has your back. The party superstore in Oak Cliff makes custom piñatas easier than ever. Simply send in a photo of your worst enemy and ABC will make the papier-mâché version come to life. According to management, the store is proud to have never turned down an idea, no matter how big or small. Of course, you can always opt for one of their fan-favorite piñatas, which include political figures like Donald Trump or "fiesta-themed" options such as beer, liquor, taco, donkey and sombrero-shaped designs.

Best Salvage Yard for Home Projects

Orr-Reed Wrecking Co.

Founded in 1946, this atypical architectural salvage yard is proud to offer the public all types of unique DIY treasures. Here you can find everything from antique lumber and doors to funky light fixtures, flooring and fencing. Next time you're poking around Pinterest and thinking of renovating the guest bathroom a 10th time, skip the Sunday lines at Home Depot and spend your day exploring this local institution instead. We (and every other handyman and interior designer in town) love Orr-Reed because the company takes pride in preserving the architectural heritage of Dallas and recognizes the benefits of upcycling salvaged materials.

Best Place To Buy Native Plants

Redenta's Garden

There are numerous benefits to filling your backyard with native Texas plants, which is why we love Redenta's dedication to selling them. Founded in 1992 by Ruth Kinler, Redenta's is committed to sustainable and organic gardening. It also hosts informative workshops and sells a variety of succulents and cool containers at the "potting bar." The knowledgeable and friendly staff are always around to help you choose the perfect gift or plan your own edible garden. Redenta's variety of perennials, herbs, hard-to-find annuals, shrubs and trees makes it the best garden center around.

  • 5111 W. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, 76016 Map

Best Spot for Contemporary Furniture and Artwork

Neighborhood

Located in the Design District, Neighborhood is the coolest spot for finding mod furniture and other chic home décor from dozens of local and national artists. Carefully curated artisanal goods such as Oaxacan ceramics and textiles, candles, incense, books and lamps are all for sale online and in the showroom. The featured furniture brand, Gus Modern, uses high-quality materials and offers creative and contemporary designs. You can find everything from bar carts and media stands to larger pieces like sofas and beds. Neighborhood also occasionally hosts swanky art openings in its gallery space.

Best Nostalgic Book Shop

Lucky Dog Books

Step back in time when you enter either of Lucky Dog Books' two locations in East Dallas and Oak Cliff. The shop originally opened in downtown Mesquite in 1974, and while it has preserved its nostalgic vibe throughout the years, this beloved shop has also evolved to offer a variety of different services and community events. Grab a snack and browse books of every genre and language as well as magazines, audiobooks, comics and sheet music. Lucky Dog even partners with local musicians to host guitar and songwriting classes. Next time you're there, ask about the trade-in policy, which allows you to exchange eligible items for an in-store discount.

  • 10801 Garland Rd., Dallas, 75218 Map

Best Art Supply Store

Paper Arts

Elese Arias

Owner Terri Thoman has been in the business for more than 40 years, and her shop near Deep Ellum is more than just a place to find paper goods from all over the world. Visitors can see artistic demonstrations (like origami) and participate in workshops at this artisan, nontoxic printmaking studio. From party-planning parents to scrapbooking queens and kings, this spot has a little something for everyone looking for the kind of high-quality artisanal materials you won't find at Hobby Lobby or Michaels.

Best 'Girly' Gift Shop

Lone Chimney Mercantile

Elese Arias

If you need a lil' something for your BFF's birthday, your work wife's shower or just a pressie for some woman you don't know that well, Lone Chimney has got you. With a location in the Farmers Market plus a flagship in Richardson, this shop has the best selection of last-minute gifts and an array of charming cards to go with them. Dangling earrings, stylish sunnies, scented candles and cutely potted cacti fill the shelves, assuring your present will fit any friend's aesthetic at a price that can't be beat.

  • 205 W. Main St., Richardson, 75081 Map

Best Record Store That's Become a Regional Chain That Doesn't Suck

Josey Records

Lingering in Lubbock? Passing through Plano? Traveling through Tulsa? Those are just a few destinations where you can find Josey Records, the Dallas-based record store that has quietly expanded to five additional locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas over the last decade. Growing a company's footprint often brings with it brand dilution and a diminishment of the original's spark, but not so for Josey Records. In addition to opening its outposts, the mothership (all 25,000 square feet of it) has maintained its mix of in-store events, unique releases and stewardship of the legacy of Dallas institution Bill's Records.

Best Boon to Democracy

Rideshare2Vote

At a time when Texas lawmakers have ramped up voting restrictions, this organization is diligently working behind the scenes to help cart Democratic voters to the polls. Dallas' Rideshare2Vote started in 2018 with a mission to boost turnout for registered but nonvoting liberals. Since then, the organization has expanded its reach to several other states, and its drivers — who are trained in local voting laws — can help out in any of Texas' 254 counties. Next time you need a lift to the ballot box, just give these superheroes of democracy a call.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation