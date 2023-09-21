Best Neighborhood Salon

Not everyone can afford a $300 haircut, but that doesn't mean we should look like our hair was styled by a 3-year-old with a razor. Here's where the best of both worlds collide: The stylists at Divinas have high-end-salon skills and affordable prices. The Latin-woman-owned salon is in an Oak Cliff strip mall and has five employees who are mostly Spanish-speaking masters of the trade. The beauty shop also does lash extensions and basic facials. After seeing the way they cut our hair, we'd trust them with heart surgery.