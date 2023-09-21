Best Salvage Yard for Home Projects

Founded in 1946, this atypical architectural salvage yard is proud to offer the public all types of unique DIY treasures. Here you can find everything from antique lumber and doors to funky light fixtures, flooring and fencing. Next time you're poking around Pinterest and thinking of renovating the guest bathroom a 10th time, skip the Sunday lines at Home Depot and spend your day exploring this local institution instead. We (and every other handyman and interior designer in town) love Orr-Reed because the company takes pride in preserving the architectural heritage of Dallas and recognizes the benefits of upcycling salvaged materials.