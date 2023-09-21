 Best Salvage Yard for Home Projects 2023 | Orr-Reed Wrecking Co. | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Salvage Yard for Home Projects

Orr-Reed Wrecking Co.

Founded in 1946, this atypical architectural salvage yard is proud to offer the public all types of unique DIY treasures. Here you can find everything from antique lumber and doors to funky light fixtures, flooring and fencing. Next time you're poking around Pinterest and thinking of renovating the guest bathroom a 10th time, skip the Sunday lines at Home Depot and spend your day exploring this local institution instead. We (and every other handyman and interior designer in town) love Orr-Reed because the company takes pride in preserving the architectural heritage of Dallas and recognizes the benefits of upcycling salvaged materials.

Best Place To Buy Native Plants

Redenta's Garden

There are numerous benefits to filling your backyard with native Texas plants, which is why we love Redenta's dedication to selling them. Founded in 1992 by Ruth Kinler, Redenta's is committed to sustainable and organic gardening. It also hosts informative workshops and sells a variety of succulents and cool containers at the "potting bar." The knowledgeable and friendly staff are always around to help you choose the perfect gift or plan your own edible garden. Redenta's variety of perennials, herbs, hard-to-find annuals, shrubs and trees makes it the best garden center around.

  • 5111 W. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, 76016 Map

Best Spot for Contemporary Furniture and Artwork

Neighborhood

Located in the Design District, Neighborhood is the coolest spot for finding mod furniture and other chic home décor from dozens of local and national artists. Carefully curated artisanal goods such as Oaxacan ceramics and textiles, candles, incense, books and lamps are all for sale online and in the showroom. The featured furniture brand, Gus Modern, uses high-quality materials and offers creative and contemporary designs. You can find everything from bar carts and media stands to larger pieces like sofas and beds. Neighborhood also occasionally hosts swanky art openings in its gallery space.

Best Nostalgic Book Shop

Lucky Dog Books

Step back in time when you enter either of Lucky Dog Books' two locations in East Dallas and Oak Cliff. The shop originally opened in downtown Mesquite in 1974, and while it has preserved its nostalgic vibe throughout the years, this beloved shop has also evolved to offer a variety of different services and community events. Grab a snack and browse books of every genre and language as well as magazines, audiobooks, comics and sheet music. Lucky Dog even partners with local musicians to host guitar and songwriting classes. Next time you're there, ask about the trade-in policy, which allows you to exchange eligible items for an in-store discount.

  • 10801 Garland Rd., Dallas, 75218 Map

Best Art Supply Store

Paper Arts

Elese Arias

Owner Terri Thoman has been in the business for more than 40 years, and her shop near Deep Ellum is more than just a place to find paper goods from all over the world. Visitors can see artistic demonstrations (like origami) and participate in workshops at this artisan, nontoxic printmaking studio. From party-planning parents to scrapbooking queens and kings, this spot has a little something for everyone looking for the kind of high-quality artisanal materials you won't find at Hobby Lobby or Michaels.

Best 'Girly' Gift Shop

Lone Chimney Mercantile

Elese Arias

If you need a lil' something for your BFF's birthday, your work wife's shower or just a pressie for some woman you don't know that well, Lone Chimney has got you. With a location in the Farmers Market plus a flagship in Richardson, this shop has the best selection of last-minute gifts and an array of charming cards to go with them. Dangling earrings, stylish sunnies, scented candles and cutely potted cacti fill the shelves, assuring your present will fit any friend's aesthetic at a price that can't be beat.

  • 205 W. Main St., Richardson, 75081 Map

Best Record Store That's Become a Regional Chain That Doesn't Suck

Josey Records

Lingering in Lubbock? Passing through Plano? Traveling through Tulsa? Those are just a few destinations where you can find Josey Records, the Dallas-based record store that has quietly expanded to five additional locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas over the last decade. Growing a company's footprint often brings with it brand dilution and a diminishment of the original's spark, but not so for Josey Records. In addition to opening its outposts, the mothership (all 25,000 square feet of it) has maintained its mix of in-store events, unique releases and stewardship of the legacy of Dallas institution Bill's Records.

Best Boon to Democracy

Rideshare2Vote

At a time when Texas lawmakers have ramped up voting restrictions, this organization is diligently working behind the scenes to help cart Democratic voters to the polls. Dallas' Rideshare2Vote started in 2018 with a mission to boost turnout for registered but nonvoting liberals. Since then, the organization has expanded its reach to several other states, and its drivers — who are trained in local voting laws — can help out in any of Texas' 254 counties. Next time you need a lift to the ballot box, just give these superheroes of democracy a call.

Best Hotel To Pretend You're in Austin

Texican Court

Courtesy of Texican Court

Got the itch to take a summer road trip but don't feel like sitting on the highway for four (or more) hours? The Texican Court Hotel in Irving delivers a laid-back Austin/Marfa vibe less than an hour on the road from central Dallas. With laid-back décor, a huge pool, lawn games and live music on the weekends (plus some pretty decent Tex-Mex at the Two Mules Cantina), an overnight can make you feel like you're glamping in West Texas. It's also down the road from the Toyota Music Factory and Alamo Drafthouse, making it a great staycation option for live music lovers and film buffs.

  • 501 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 75039 Map

Best Bookstore for Author Events

Interabang Books

Elese Arias

Dallas' Interabang Books is all about supporting visionary authors. The independent bookstore boasts a fabulous selection, but arguably more exciting than finding your next page-turner is attending one of Interabang's author events. From book signings and discussions to storytime for kids, Interabang's calendar is consistently packed. Next time you're tempted to buy a book on Amazon, stop what you're doing. Get in the car and drive to Interabang instead; you'll probably catch an engrossing author talk while you're at it.

