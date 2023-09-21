Best Salvage Yard for Home Projects

Step back in time when you enter either of Lucky Dog Books' two locations in East Dallas and Oak Cliff. The shop originally opened in downtown Mesquite in 1974, and while it has preserved its nostalgic vibe throughout the years, this beloved shop has also evolved to offer a variety of different services and community events. Grab a snack and browse books of every genre and language as well as magazines, audiobooks, comics and sheet music. Lucky Dog even partners with local musicians to host guitar and songwriting classes. Next time you're there, ask about the trade-in policy, which allows you to exchange eligible items for an in-store discount.