Best Spot for Contemporary Furniture and Artwork

Located in the Design District, Neighborhood is the coolest spot for finding mod furniture and other chic home décor from dozens of local and national artists. Carefully curated artisanal goods such as Oaxacan ceramics and textiles, candles, incense, books and lamps are all for sale online and in the showroom. The featured furniture brand, Gus Modern, uses high-quality materials and offers creative and contemporary designs. You can find everything from bar carts and media stands to larger pieces like sofas and beds. Neighborhood also occasionally hosts swanky art openings in its gallery space.