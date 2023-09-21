 Best Hiking Trails 2023 | Big Cedar Wilderness | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Hiking Trails

Big Cedar Wilderness

A wilderness ... in Dallas? Yes! Earlier this year Big Cedar made some news when it was announced that it would soon likely become a city park rather than a privately owned green space. With more than 280 acres, the hills, trails and wildlife of this rugged southern Dallas gem has more than enough room for hikers and bikers alike. The highest point of the escarpment is said to be the highest point in all of Dallas, offering phenomenal views that feel more at home in the wild than they do in the urban jungle.

  • 5950 Eagle Ford Dr, Dallas, 75249 Map

Best Bowling Alley

Punch Bowl Social

Alison McLean

There's perhaps no better pairing than an ice-cold craft beer and a sleek AF bowling alley. Just ask the good folks over at Punch Bowl Social; they would know. This place has got all the makings of a night to remember — or not, depending on how much one has enjoyed oneself. Yes, the bowling lanes are fantastic, but there's also awesome karaoke and arcade and table games to boot. Punch Bowl Social provides Big D with a masterclass in pure unadulterated fun. Sign us up.

  • 2600 Main St., Dallas, 75226 Map

Best Pilates

The PilatesBarre

Toning up from head to toe is tough, but The PilatesBarre is there to help you actually enjoy getting your sculpt on. This women-owned Pilates studio has knowledgeable instructors and top-of-the-line equipment. Yes, you're most certainly going to be drenched in sweat by the time you're done, but a little cardio never hurt anyone. Classes at The PilatesBarre are 30, 45 or 50 minutes long, so even workaholics can squeeze a complete workout into their busy schedules. Who knew that fitness could be such a blast?

Best Gun Range

Texas Gun Experience

Texas is known for being home to some of the most gung-ho gun-lovers in the country. The Dallas-Fort Worth region in particular boasts several top-notch indoor shooting ranges at 25 and 50 yards, but Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine takes it a step further. This family-run business is owned by military veterans and has served the area for more than 35 years. Beyond its state-of-the-art shooting range, Texas Gun Experience also has a firearm shop and offers gun rentals, including a variety of fully automatic weapons, training sessions and a "try-before-you-buy" option.

  • 1901 S. Main St., Grapevine, 76051 Map

Best Pickleball

Chicken N Pickle

It seems that everyone is raving in one way or another about pickleball these days. The burgeoning paddle sport is even championed by athletes like Kevin Durant and LeBron James. So, if you feel the urge to see what all the fuss is about, we suggest you hightail it to Chicken N Pickle. It's all right there in the name: Chicken N Pickle provides excellent courts for playin' and tasty chicken for eatin'. It's fun for the whole family but also great for a friends' day out thanks to the solid selection of beers from local breweries.

Best Hidden Bike Trail

Santa Fe Trestle Trail

Yeah, OK, obviously those who know about this place probably want to gate-keep, but it's not like it's that big of a secret, so calm down. This pretty little trail is a nice break from the Katy Trail, which is always super packed with people who are a little too much in shape. The trestle trail goes from The Cedars to Moore Park, so it is pretty short, but there are really beautiful views of the Trinity River and the surrounding area. Drop your preconceived notions about the Dallas portion of the river ... but do not get in the water. The trail is peaceful, a nice slice of nature in an otherwise desolate industrial area. Chances are you probably don't get over to the area much, so why not try something new?

  • 2204 S Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, 75207 Map

Best Underrated Hiking Trail

Rocky Point Trail

It starts and ends at what looks like someone's backyard, but in between it explores a verdant terrain of rocky, low-lying hills that includes some of the best hiking in DFW. Tucked along Sharps Branch, a delicate stream fed by nearby Lake Grapevine, the Rocky Point Trail offers more than 4 miles of rarely busy paths snaking under canopies of dense forest with plenty of shade. Do yourself a favor and check it out in spring, when it's flush with vibrant flowers, scurrying wildlife and symphonies of birds providing a soundtrack of your progress. Just be sure to download a trail map beforehand and leave the bluetooth speaker at home.

  • 3600 High Rd., Flower Mound, Map

Best Batting Cages

D-Bat East Dallas

Batters are always up at D-Bat East Dallas. At D-Bat facilities across Dallas-Fort Worth, you can choose to be the batter or the catcher. The machines at D-Bat can hurl balls at you from a speed of 40–70 miles per hour. The place can even set you up with one of its many coaches to help you fine-tune your form. It's the perfect spot for individuals or groups looking for a little physical fun. Cages can be booked in half-hour increments, and they all come with baseballs, softballs, and L-Screen and a batting tee.

Best VR experience

Zero Latency

Margaret Croom

At any of Zero Latency's locations across DFW, you can find some of the greatest free-roam virtual reality experiences. Take on Vaas and his men from Ubisoft's Far Cry 3 in Far Cry VR Dive Into Insanity, go on a sci-fi adventure called Singularity, kill zombies in Undead Arena and do lots more at Zero Latency. You can bring up to eight friends for a 30-minute session that will leave you craving more. Zero Latency offers something first-timers and experienced VR gamers can both enjoy.

Best Local Radio Personality

Mike Sirois

Mike Sirois departed his position as a midday producer for 1310 The Ticket in June 2022. Through his many years at the sports talk giant, he played the role of a much bigger personality than that of a behind-the-mic knob-turner. His combo of stoner humor and emotional honesty resonated with listeners who wanted more. As a member of 97.1 The Freak's The Downbeat since its inception last October, Sirois has indeed given more. He's found his groove as a marquee voice among a collection of some of Dallas' best-known radio names including Mike Rhyner and Jeff "Skin" Wade. Anything goes, as Sirois engages humorously and sarcastically on a station that goes far beyond sports.

