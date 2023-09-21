Best Hiking Trails

A wilderness ... in Dallas? Yes! Earlier this year Big Cedar made some news when it was announced that it would soon likely become a city park rather than a privately owned green space. With more than 280 acres, the hills, trails and wildlife of this rugged southern Dallas gem has more than enough room for hikers and bikers alike. The highest point of the escarpment is said to be the highest point in all of Dallas, offering phenomenal views that feel more at home in the wild than they do in the urban jungle.