Best Lepidoptera Hangout

What does one want from a recreational softball league? Well, access to beer is always a plus. Not having to play with any douchebag who thinks it proper to yell at an umpire at a freakin' softball game is also desirable. Generally, the goal is fun, friendliness and good sportsmanship without too much stress. That being the case, it's hard to top a league whose mission statement says the league is "dedicated to the promotion of quality amateur softball of all levels of play for persons of any race, creed, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation or national origin, without prejudice." The league emphasizes drawing players from the LGBTQ+ community, but welcomes everybody with a firm rule against mean, intolerant people. Teams are organized by skill level and include drafts of free agents to bring new faces to the teams. Everyone is expected to field and bat, and the fee for a season of 10–12 games — mostly held at McInnish Sports Complex in Carrollton — is just $70 per player. The end of August was the deadline to sign up for the upcoming fall season, but the league offers a spring season, tournament play and events throughout the year, including fundraisers to help send local teams to the Gay Softball World Series.