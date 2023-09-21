Best Lepidoptera Hangout

At the rate the climate is changing, it may be that one day people in Dallas will walk out their front doors into a tropical rainforest filled with glimmering, colorful butterflies and moths in their native habitat. But why wait five years? The two-story Rosine Smith Sammons Butterfly House and Insectarium at Texas Discovery Gardens offers a climate-controlled environment chock full of dozens of species of moths and butterflies, tropical plants and a special emergence chamber where the lucky can see butterflies emerge from their cocoon. The chance to see a glowing emerald work of magic like the African moon moth or an aptly named piano key postman butterfly with the key-like markings on its wings is well worth the modest price of admission ($12 for adults, $6 for kids and $10 for seniors). So, go appreciate these exotic beauties now, before the environment changes and you find yourself chasing them away from your tomato plants in the near future.