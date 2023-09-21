Best Pilates

Toning up from head to toe is tough, but The PilatesBarre is there to help you actually enjoy getting your sculpt on. This women-owned Pilates studio has knowledgeable instructors and top-of-the-line equipment. Yes, you're most certainly going to be drenched in sweat by the time you're done, but a little cardio never hurt anyone. Classes at The PilatesBarre are 30, 45 or 50 minutes long, so even workaholics can squeeze a complete workout into their busy schedules. Who knew that fitness could be such a blast?