Best Professional Head Coach

In a town where pro coaches have multiple World Series rings (Bruce Bochy), a Super Bowl ring (Mike McCarthy) and NBA championship rings (Jason Kidd as a player and assistant coach), it might seem odd to call Stars head coach Pete DeBoer the best in Dallas. But like his more famous local counterparts, this hockey lifer is a winner, and he's been one everywhere he's stood behind the bench, even before taking the Stars from underperforming to being very close to making another trip to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season here.