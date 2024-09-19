Best Barbie-vibe Venue

After Barbie's ubiquitous, militantly monochrome color palette flooded movie theaters, Halloween parties and red carpets for what felt like 46 months in 2023, it's understandable that many of us never want to see the color pink again. But if you're still in the "think pink" mindset, you'll find an absolute pink paradise in XOXO, the uber-Instagrammable, shamelessly girly, every-day-is-Valentine's Dallas restaurant. This place was way ahead of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, serving highly aesthetic desserts and decor for years. The food is as good as it looks, and the service is just as sweet. XOXO is not all lipstick and influencers, though: Erykah Badu has been spotted there (and showed up 15 minutes before closing, of course) and it sometimes has DJ nights with non-pink-wearing guests.