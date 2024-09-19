Best Book Club

Dallas Book and Sip Club is not your average book club. The flagship Book and Sip Club was founded in Houston in August 2023. In less than a year, the community-focused book club has exploded with 26 chapters worldwide. Mallory Jordan founded Dallas' chapter in April 2024 and has since accumulated a membership waitlist of hundreds of eager readers. It's no surprise why. Jordan selflessly invests in the aesthetics and community-building aspects of the Dallas chapter. There are various socializing opportunities around the city, including pizza making, happy hours and movie outings. Once a month, the club gathers for an intricately planned, themed book club meeting. It's the perfect opportunity to make new friends, visit Dallas hot spots and dive into engaging conversations about books with a diverse group of literary aficionados.