Best Box Office Worker

"The Girl Who Works at the Box Office," as Vega is known on Instagram, goes above and beyond what you'd expect from a movie theater employee. She sells tickets, of course, but also publishes a zine, The Marquee Times, organizes creative events (such as screening The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the solar eclipse) and works tirelessly to build upon Dallas' community of film enthusiasts. Her growing Instagram account is rife with film recommendations and dazzling photos of her extensive collection of DVDs and VHS tapes. In a world of pedantic film bros, Vega's earnest and passionate presence is a breath of fresh air.