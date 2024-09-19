Best Cannabis Podcast

The official podcast for the publication Texas Hemp Reporter Magazine is the Texas Hemp Show. It offers the latest and greatest news around all the happenings in the Lone Star State's hemp industry. The show is recorded every Thursday, 6–7 p.m., and is released on Fridays. Each episode ranges from 30 minutes to an hour with the hosts inviting guests to discuss their corner of the hemp market. Recently, the podcast celebrated its four-year anniversary and hosted discussions about possible bans on delta-8 and delta-9 products in Texas.