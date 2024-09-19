Best Civic-Creative Partnership

The news involving DART is almost always a bummer — delays, incidents, construction, suburbs looking to cut funding, what have you — so it was downright refreshing earlier this year when the area's public transit outfit announced a partnership with Dallas legend Erykah Badu on the eve of her 53rd birthday. Wrapped Badu buses and trains, bearing eye-catching designs created by Badu in partnership with DART, pop up here and there on city streets and will continue to do so through the end of 2024. They're a vivid, visual reminder of the value of fostering creativity within a city hard-wired for cold, hard capitalism.