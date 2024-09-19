Best Community Theater

For 65 years, the Dallas Theater Center (DTC) has entertained audiences with iconic performances, productions and Tony Awards-winning entertainment. While star-studded appearances often fit the bill, it's the contributions of Dallas community members in the DTC Public Works program that often shine. Known to "deliberately blur the line between professional artists and Dallas community members," the Public Works program casts everyday people for top-tier theatrics. These centerstage stars are the heartbeats of the show, making a DTC performance not only fun to attend, but inspiring as well.