Best Country Song

A couple of years ago, Matt Hillyer's longtime honky-tonk group Eleven Hundred Springs called it quits, but that by no means brought Hillyer's honky-tonking to an end. He teamed with local label State Fair Records to release the excellent Glorieta in 2023 and the stellar Bright Skyline this year. The swinging, standout track from the latest LP, "Moving Away," is a funny, classic country gem that fits nicely into Hillyer's catalog. Besides, not many tunes with the lyric "they know it ain't right to let the dog take a shit on my lawn," can get away with it like this one does.