Best Cowgirl/Supermodel

Hadid has lived in Fort Worth since May, so we're jumping at the chance to claim her as a bona fide North Texan. While we admire her contributions to fashion and humanitarian causes, we're particularly fascinated by her status as a horse girl. She's a lifelong equestrian and recently put her modeling career on the back burner to focus on training for Western-style cutting competitions across North Texas. She's in her Bella Yeehaw-did era, if you will. While we don't know much about the sport, we think she looks cool as hell in her cowgirl gear.