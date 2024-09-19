Best Dallas Transplant

TikToker Sarah Barthel relocated from Minneapolis to Dallas in late 2022. Since then, Barthel has been giving Dallasites a fresh look at their stomping grounds. Barthel's TikTok transforms the transplant into our virtual bestie. Social media users get a glimpse at her hauls, day in the life, do-it-yourself beauty hacks and travel content, but our favorite is her Dallas content. Barthel is the go-to unobnoxious influencer who tries out the best wellness, self-care, eating and drinking spots in Dallas. She provides lifelong Dallasites the opportunity to remember oldies but goodies and see if the latest fad is worth our time and dime.