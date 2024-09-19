Best Feel-Good Throwback

If you've never spent an afternoon rifling through record store bins, only to discover a lost gem tucked away in the stacks, it's possible The Number One Set and Sound might not elicit a delighted gasp of recognition. Local music legends Danny Balis and Jeff "Skin" Wade, who previously joined forces in the late, great Bastards of Soul, re-teamed after that group's dissolution in the wake of Chadwick Murray's untimely death to create Silver Skylarks, a dynamic duo whose sinuous, striking jams evoke the thrill of crate-digging, and whose debut LP delivers one bona-fide, vintage-flavored banger after another.