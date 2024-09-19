Best Feel-Good Throwback

We're not usually ones to take sides in drama, but it's hard not to when one side is an established local band and the other is a robot. In March, the Denton-based blues rock band The Infamists learned that an unauthorized album full of 45-second songs had been uploaded to their Spotify page. Between the brevity of the songs and the fact that they sounded like garbage, the band quickly deduced that the album was AI-generated. With the help of other artists who had been through the same thing and an effective social media campaign, the dubious album was taken off streaming. Though we still don't know who was behind this stunt, we're glad The Infamists found recourse to silence them.