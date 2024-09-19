Dallas was ready for its close-up last November when The Iron Claw, a film about Denton wrestling family the Von Erichs, premiered at the Texas Theatre. Stars Zac Efrom and Jeremy Allen White were present for the red-carpet event. The film went on to be considered a high point of 2023, earning rave reviews from both critics and audiences. It's nice to not only see a local story reach a wide audience, but for an iconic landmark like the Texas Theatre to be part of it. Here's hoping The Iron Claw will inspire more movies about Dallas and local premieres, because we live for the attention.