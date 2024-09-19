Best Gamer Spot

Yes, we know the speakeasy trend is beginning to get played out, but Cheat Code Lounge is a true speakeasy in every sense of the word. Through a staircase or elevator at Station 4, and then another trek downstairs, guests of the popular queer nightlife destination will discover a haven of arcade games. As Dallas' gayborhood continues to evolve, the famed strip meets the needs of LGBTQ+ people seeking to heal their inner child — through games, contests, and pure fun. Drinks are available at the nearby bar, but Cheat Code Lounge also makes for a nice space for our sober brothers, sisters and non-binary siblings.