Best Karaoke Night

Charlie's Star Lounge

Mike Brooks

Love it or hate it, karaoke remains as popular as ever, as does boinking in public bathrooms, which you shouldn't do. (Charlie's had an issue with the latter, as we reported in a story with the very clear headline, "Fornicators Keep Breaking a Dallas Bar's Sink.") Still, nowhere in Dallas offers both quite like Charlie's Star Lounge. The Deep Ellum-adjacent institution does karaoke on Fridays in its main room. Even when it's not doing karaoke, Charlie's is a fave spot of ours. It's no one-trick pony either. You can see DJ's, drag queens or your friends on a night out. It's one of the few real dive bars left, and with cheap beer and mellow vibes, Charlie's is a great place to kill an evening and just sing to your heart's content. At least that way you likely won't break any plumbing fixtures.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

