Best Korean Hangout

Dallas has a variety of Seoul-crushing Korean shops and eateries to indulge your wildest K-pop dreams, but 9 Rabbits Bakery has our vote for best Korean coffee shop. The Koreatown bakery, run by Grace Koo, also makes endearingly cute specialty cakes and offers a variety of teas, smoothies and aesthetic desserts that'll transport you to the cherry-blossomed bridges of Busan. The best part is the shop's rabbit-themed decor — filled with charmingly whimsical bunnies — that make it feel as if you've stepped into an Easter fantasy with Korean subtitles. This place will impress kids or your date. Hop to it and try the banana bread.