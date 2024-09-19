Best Lesbian Bar

Sue Ellen's is the oldest lesbian bar in Texas and the last of its kind in Dallas. The place may have won in this category by default, but we have to shout it out on principle. For one thing, a business doesn't survive for 35 years on originality alone. Sue Ellen's has provided joy and refuge through the AIDS epidemic, a recession, COVID-19 and generations of prejudice. There are only 32 operating lesbian bars, meaning that spaces exclusively for queer women are few and far between. We're proud that Dallas is home to a great one.