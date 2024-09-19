Best LGBTQ+ Bar

This rainbow Oak Cliff haunt welcomes folks from all walks of life. With a colorful interior, interactive jukebox and loungy couches and chairs, Barbara's Pavillion makes for happy queer refuge – especially on groovy karaoke nights. Drinks that won't break the bank, and bar snacks to absorb your gin and tonics are also a delight. Not to mention, the back patio makes for a cozy spot for you and your besties to discuss that cool indie film you saw at the Texas Theatre a few blocks away. This little dive bar may be small, but it sure feels like home.