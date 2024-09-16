Best Movable Art Gallery

Perhaps the most unusual artistic "space" in town is the 2017 Volvo belonging to Dallas Contemporary deputy director Lucia Arbery Simek. As she travels from work to home, the vehicle serves as its own exhibition space in the guise of her project, The Fuel Commission. Because the new-to-her car arrived without a fuel door, Simek and her husband (Scottish curator and writer Gavin Morrison) called on their creative colleagues to create a work of art to display on the vehicle's temporary door. Featuring work by Brandon Thompson, Keer Tanchak and Joel Murray to date, each small, round painting lives on the car until it is time to rotate it out. Priced to question the value systems of art, each piece will sell for the price of a full tank of gas times 10 (plus a new door). Works so far have ranged from $470 to $509, a fraction of the featured artists' typical values. So, keep your eyes peeled on their Instagram to snag a piece for your own.