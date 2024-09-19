Best New Art Space

Behind an unassuming frosted glass storefront on Jefferson Boulevard lies a wonderland of contemporary art aimed at serious collectors. We're talking about Tureen, perhaps the most ambitious project-based gallery to land in our artistically inclined city. Owners Cody Fitzsimmons and Chris Scott intentionally kept the former pharmacy's original tin ceiling and tile floors to set off minimalist and modern works of sculpture, paper and painting to their best advantage. Created by underrepresented talents from early career to museum quality, Tureen's stable has already become a favorite of collectors and art advisers in the know. The gallery's shows are always engaging and thought-provoking, and its location outside the Design District assures that visitors who turn up do so because they really get the spot's sophisticated mix of work.