Best Outdoor Venue

Lexus Box Garden

Mike Brooks

Even if the food hall concept isn't your bag for dining, the outdoor music venue at Legacy Food Hall in Plano is probably right up your alley when you're catching a concert or a big game. The calendar leans heavy into the tribute band scene, which suburbanites seem to love, but some of the biggest names in Texas country and '80s hair metal have played the intimate yet open space recently as well. On nights a concert isn't happening, it's one of the best places to join a watching party for a Dallas Cowboys game or a global soccer match.

  • 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, 75034 Map

Best TikTok

@HeyShantaQTV

Dallasite ShantaQuilette Carter-Williams has amassed more than 1 million followers and more than 46.1 million likes on TikTok, earning her the title as "Social Media's Favorite TikTok Mom." What started as family fun during the pandemic has morphed into comedic gold for the former IRS worker now turned comedian. As a heart attack and stroke survivor, the mother of three pours all into her TikTok comedy, which often pokes fun at family life. From Gen X jokes to pranking her son, Carter-Williams has garnered the support (and shares) of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Snoop Dogg and other influential celebrities.

Best Tribute Band

LaLa Johnson and the iTina Band

When she's not belting backgrounds for Erykah Badu, LaLa Johnson is traveling the Dallas area with her 13-member, all-woman band called the iTina Band. Inspired by the legendary Tina Turner, Johnson is simply "The Best" as she belts out hits from Turner, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and others.. Johnson channels her inner Tina with signature outfits, wigs and moves to keep the audience rollin' for more and in a state of nostalgia. It's an experience like none other, even one the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" would be proud of.

Best Tech Startup

STEMuli

Courtesy of STEMuli

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Shead was given a difficult mission: turn learning into a video game. Shead, the founder and CEO of the local tech startup STEMuli, did just that. What she and her team created is something they're calling an educational metaverse. In a virtual world built for learning, students can create their own avatars and sit in simulated classrooms with teachers and friends. After classroom instruction, students are let out into the educational metaverse to perform tasks that will help them learn. The company also implemented artificial intelligence into its world. Now, the platform will learn what local students are struggling in and offer them educational tasks accordingly. STEMuli is used in Dallas and Garland independent school districts and recently won an international award for its use of AI. Big things are happening for this little tech startup.

Best Classic Vinyl DJ

DJ Mr. Rid

Brent Elrod

Dallasites of all ages are probably familiar with the vinyl stylings of Mark Ridlen, aka DJ Mr. Rid. Under his DJ Deluxe umbrella, Dallas' longtime music master has been part of the city's club scene for decades, from his start at the Starck Club to his early "Scaraoke" parties to current gigs for the likes of the Texas Theatre and Modern Luxury magazine. He's always sure to bring out the deep cuts, alone or in tandem with his occasional spinmaster sidekick, supermodel Chandra North. The recent Starck Club reunion event at the Kessler was just the latest in a long line of culturally influential moments driven by Mr. Rid's passion for the music he's happy to share — uptown and down.

Best Dallas Transplant

Sarah Barthel

TikToker Sarah Barthel relocated from Minneapolis to Dallas in late 2022. Since then, Barthel has been giving Dallasites a fresh look at their stomping grounds. Barthel's TikTok transforms the transplant into our virtual bestie. Social media users get a glimpse at her hauls, day in the life, do-it-yourself beauty hacks and travel content, but our favorite is her Dallas content. Barthel is the go-to unobnoxious influencer who tries out the best wellness, self-care, eating and drinking spots in Dallas. She provides lifelong Dallasites the opportunity to remember oldies but goodies and see if the latest fad is worth our time and dime.

Best Fetish Experience

Fetish Ball

Mike Brooks

The most important thing in the fetish scene is community. After all, what is a fetish without a like-minded soul to share it with? Enter Fetish Ball. See the best outfits in latex, burlesque, rubber, you name it. Step up to the Wheel-of-Pain, take your chances with "Mistress Choice" and take your punishment. We know you'll love it. Nov. 15–17.

Best Weekly Drag Show

The Rose Room

With popular shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, the Rose Room offers the best weekly drag show in Dallas in one of the largest drag venues around with a cast of premiere Dallas drag talent, including our fave, the legendary Cassie Nova. If you're in Dallas and looking for top-tier drag, the Rose Room is a mandatory stop on the list.

Best Drag Variety Show

The Plan B Showcase, The Round-Up Saloon

Drag is multifaceted. Sometimes it's high glamor, showcasing elegant lip syncs and talented dancers. Other times, like in The Plan B Showcase, the girls kill you with laugh-out-loud comedy, illusions, themes and visual gags. The rotating cast keeps things fresh, and weekly themes make the jokes super-specific and relatable. If you're out on a Wednesday night, The Plan B Showcase is the place to go for fresh comedy.

Best Place to Watch Lowriders

Jefferson Boulevard, Oak Cliff

For those of us who love cars, what's cooler than a lowrider? Someone takes an otherwise unimpressive car, slaps on fresh paint, a clean interior and a lowered suspension, and creates a new, beautiful project. We love to watch 'em cruise, and on some Saturday nights you can take a little trip and see them rolling up and down the 200 block of Jefferson Boulevard by The Texas Theater. It's a great place to catch rolling works of art and see someone's passion project.

