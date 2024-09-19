Best Outdoor Venue

Even if the food hall concept isn't your bag for dining, the outdoor music venue at Legacy Food Hall in Plano is probably right up your alley when you're catching a concert or a big game. The calendar leans heavy into the tribute band scene, which suburbanites seem to love, but some of the biggest names in Texas country and '80s hair metal have played the intimate yet open space recently as well. On nights a concert isn't happening, it's one of the best places to join a watching party for a Dallas Cowboys game or a global soccer match.