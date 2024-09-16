Best Outsider Art Gallery

Outsider art is defined as work "made by self-taught individuals, who are untutored in the traditional arts with typically little or no contact with the conventions of the art world." With this philosophy in mind, Ephemeral Space has spent the last year showing a mixed bag of work that ranges from flyers saved from the legendary Starck Club to pencil drawings made in Huntsville Prison and lots more. The beauty of this quirky concept isn't just in its off-the-beaten-path philosophy; it also lies in its affordability. The goods may be odd, but the odds are there is an original work in your budget (even under $100) just waiting to be purchased, making it the ideal gallery for creative weirdos looking to enliven a bare wall.