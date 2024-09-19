Best Place for a Sound Bath

No worries. This is one bath where you won't get wet. With more new residents hailing from California and Arizona, Dallas has become a mecca for the popular "sound bath." This meditative experience is ultra-captivating, where soundwaves explore and travel through every cell of your body. From crystal bowls to Tibetan bowls and gongs, the symphony of sounds make for a magical, melodic meditation. However, no other is like that of Kenny Kolter, who boasts decades of experience and who goes so far as to use gumbo pots to create a unique sound bath oasis.