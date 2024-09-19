Best Pop-Up Event

The legend has long lingered in Dallas, where you can still hear the sound of glitzy partying echoing through the dancefloor dust left from the Starck Club's closing. Dallas' version of Studio 54 became an iconic 1980s hub for the era's decadence, rich with celebrity sightings, ecstasy and carefree, all-night dancing. For the Starck's 40th anniversary on May 12, Oak Cliff venue The Kessler brought the club back to life through a well-curated, one-night-only pop-up event. It featured Starck original DJs (such as Mark Ridlen), posters and art, and best of all, nostalgic clubgoers. In a shining sea of sparkle, gold, bold and big-pattern ensembles, attendees revived the fashion and dance moves of the Starck's heyday (back when individuality was considered a positive trait), well into the wee hours of ... 11 p.m. Well, we've all grown up now, and so are the neighbors who live around the Kessler.