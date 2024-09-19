Best Semi-Local Place to Get DIY Patches

If you're into the D-beat, crust and powerviolence acts like Discharge, Anti-Cimex and Infest, and you peruse the subreddit r/jacketsforbattle, you will be pleased to know that a distribution site ships out patches and other merch for those bands and others. You can even get a whole sheet of patches for $12, whether they be the logos of Rudimentary Peni or Hannah Montana (seriously, they've got it.) And once you place an order with Slit Wrists Distro, you will see on the shipping label that the products are packed and shipped from Abilene. Not exactly Stoke-on-Trent, but it's nice to know that someone in that town is doing this kind of exceptional work.