Best Suburban Beer Garden

In the middle of a sprawling concrete jungle in Plano sits a little oasis called the Katy Trail Icehouse Outpost. Many Dallasites are familiar with the bar and grill's flagship location along the Katy Trail in Dallas on Routh Street, but its satellite location in Plano is well worth the stop if you find yourself north of the PGBT. Like the flagship, the outpost is a casual beer garden with plenty of drinks to choose from and a delicious menu to boot. Unlike the little ice house along the trail, the suburban Katy Trail Ice House Outpost has plenty of room to grow, so it is. The Outpost is expanding its patio by 6,000 square feet, enough room for 300 more guests, a tiki bar, outdoor bathrooms, 22 trees, a new fire pit and two walk-in coolers for the kitchen that should all be complete by the end of October.